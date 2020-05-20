14 Farfetch Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

by Carolin Lehmann | Wed., May. 20, 2020 11:18 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're looking to treat yourself, check out luxury fashion shop Farfetch. From high end shoes to clothing to handbags, you'll find the perfect splurge item here.
Below, shop our 14 favorite Farfetch luxury finds from Valentino, Versace and more that are perfectly summer ready and total compliment magnets.
We love the unique striped ties on this floral print bikini. Plus, the square neckline is super of-the-moment.
How unique is this rose gold chain ring? Don't worry: It's adjustable, so it fits on any finger.
There's nothing better than a linen dress on hot summer days. This one is beautiful with a sweetheart neckline and bow tie waist.
These three bracelets are totally summer ready. Check out their sweet shell charm.
Stun in this v-neck summer dress made of a breathable cotton. Its 3/4 sleeves are beautifully detailed.
Summer calls for a new pair of sandals. These Rockstud slingbacks have a block heel that's easier to walk on and offer an edgy flair to any look.
These cat-eye frame sunnies add a glam touch to your look and are a must in the summer sun. We love their gold frame.
A small satchel bag is perfect for zipping through town this summer. We love the gold-tone hardware detail of this leather bag.
You can't go wrong with a cute floral print top. We love this one's romantic ruched body and off-the-shoulder design.
Look elegant in this draped one-shoulder top. It's a total compliment magnet.
The green hue of this wrap-style mini dress is super flattering. We also love its romantic sweetheart neckline.
How sophisticated is this logo ring skirt? You'll get use out of its classic design for years to come.
Add a little sparkle to your gym routine in this sports bra. Its long-line design makes it a perfect match for high-waisted yoga pants.
Whether worn over a bikini or a bralette, this ruffle lace top makes a statement. We love its romantic bow tie in the back.
