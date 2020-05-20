Megan Fox Is Machine Gun Kelly's ''Bloody Valentine'' in Flirty Music Video

First comes love, then comes a music video cameo.

Megan Fox is the star of her rumored new boo Machine Gun Kelly's visual for "Bloody Valentine," which dropped Wednesday. In between shots of the bombshell actress dancing in her underwear and singing along to the pop-rock track, Megan takes MGK hostage by binding his mouth, legs and arms with hot pink duct tape.

She goes on to tease him in bed, with a plate of donuts and in a sauna before electrocuting with a hair dryer him in a bathtub. Sparks were flying—literally and figuratively.

The flirty music video comes in the midst of ongoing romance buzz swirling between Megan, 34, and 30-year-old MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker.

"Megan has been working on a movie with Machine Gun Kelly and gotten close to him," a source recently told E! News exclusively. "They are hooking up and have been for a little while."