Brie and Nikki Bella Reveal Who's Having More Pregnancy Sex

by Allison Crist | Wed., May. 20, 2020 10:22 AM
You can always count on the Bella twins for their candor!
On the latest episode of their podcast, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella gave listeners updates about their respective pregnancies, and with that came an unfiltered conversation about their sex lives.
"I've been lucky enough to have some pregnancy sex," Brie said to her and Nikki's The Bellas Podcast guests, LadyGang members Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek.
Nikki confessed that Brie "gets it a lot more" than she does; mostly due to Artem Chigvintsev's hesitancy to have sex with his 29-weeks-pregnant fiancée.
"...but Bryan [Danielson] was this way the first time. Guys the first time around, when the bump starts to get big, they get weird," Nikki responded, explaining that Artem "will start to get into it," but once he feels her baby bump, "it's just like: boner crusher."
As a result, Nikki said she's taken things into her own hands—literally.
"Like, I'm so horny. I literally had to tell him today...'When I wake up at 3 a.m. and you're sound asleep, I literally masturbate next to you,'" Nikki told the group.
"Do you really?" Brie replied.
Yes, really!
"I make sure that he's like breathing really hard so he won't wake up because I'm too lazy to get out of bed," Nikki said. "But I'm like, that's the only way I get some."
However, if the twins needed a reminder of how close they are to their due-dates, they got one at their recent visit to the OBGYN.
"So I saw the ultrasound and definitely there was a certain gender that popped in my head," 30-weeks-pregnant Brie explained. "I'm not telling any of you because it's a surprise for me...but definitely when I saw the ultrasound, I was kind of like, 'Woah.'"
Nikki surprisingly got the same feeling when getting her latest ultrasound, and soon after the twins' appointments, they realized just how similar their babies appear!
"The one thing I was like, 'Woah, my baby looks a lot like Nicole's baby,'" Brie said. "Like, at first I thought Birdie, and then I went home and compared my ultrasound pics to Birdie's pics—they look nothing alike. Then, when I looked at Nicole's ultrasound pics, I go 'Oh my gosh.'"
The fast-approaching due-dates not only bring speculation about the babies' sex, but they also put pressure on Nikki and Artem, who have yet to decide if she's giving birth in Los Angeles or Phoenix.
"So, Brie and I have been debating because as you all know, Artem lives in L.A. and I live in Phoenix. Well, we have our own houses there and we kind of go half and half, but Artem and I have been really torn..." Nikki explained. "As of now, we're all set up to have our baby in LA. That's kind of just how we've done things and I thought was the best because I don't know what Artem, you know, he'll be doing for work and I wanted to be by daddy."
However, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Artem and Nikki have been quarantined with Brie, Bryan and Birdie. Spending time with them, in addition to the fact that she has other family nearby, made her realize, "shoot, Phoenix actually would've been really amazing to have the baby."
This is especially the case since Nikki said she wants Brie in the room with her!
"I'm in favor of you guys having it here because if you have the baby here, I mean not only am I next door, but we could go into labor the same day," Brie told her sister.
But if by chance she isn't in labor at the same time as Nikki, Brie reassured her that she'd not only be in the room with her, but she'd block Artem from seeing her vagina!
For even more unfiltered comments from the Bella twins, scroll down through the below gallery!
There's no such thing as TMI for The Bella Twins.
Case in point: In March 2020, Nikki told The Bellas Podcast guest Vanessa Lachey all about how her sex life had changed since getting pregnant. Due to changing hormones and construction, the Belle Radici co-founder declared that her sexy time with Artem was "so on and off."
"Our sex life goes so on and off. And I don't know if it's me," Nikki said. "I will admit, last night it was the first time that I told him, 'Hey, can you massage my boobs?'" she detailed. "And then I pushed the hand lower and was like, 'Can you massage down there, too? Thanks.'"
Although Brie and Bryan are parents, that doesn't stop them from enjoying alone time.
"Bryan comes home Wednesday and we have sex around 8 p.m. So Wednesdays at 8 p.m., if you're having a cocktail, be like, 'Wow, Brie and Bryan are boning right now!'" Brie joked during an October 2019 episode of The Bellas Podcast.
Scheduled sex is still sex! Enjoy your alone time, you two.
During an October 2019 episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki boasted about her "amazing sex life" with love Artem.
"When they say dancers are the best, let me tell ya: Once you have a dancer, you don't go back. That's it," she gushed about the former Dancing with the Stars pro. "If he leaves me, I'm going to the ballet every night because that's that!"
She even revealed that the professional dancer "moves those hips" while naked.
Article continues below
Scott Angelheart/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
They did what, where?
In 2019, Brie and Nikki joined Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles for a round of "Roller Coaster Confessions." While riding Jurassic World: The Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood, the famous twins revealed the wildest place they've had sex.
And, surprisingly, they had similar answers.
"I would say a public bathroom on the sink," Nikki declared.
"Oh my gosh, I did a public bathroom one time too," Brie added.
The more you know!
Before defining their relationship, Nikki and Artem were enjoying each other's company both in and out of the bedroom. In fact, for an April 2019 episode of their podcast, Nikki shared that Artem was an "amazing lover" with "graceful legs."
Unfortunately, Artem's fit frame had Nikki feeling a bit self-conscious, especially about her thighs.
"And can you imagine when I'm on top? That I'm gonna save for a whole other episode. Thighs galore, girl," she added.
During a 2015 episode of Total Divas, Brie shocked Nikki with news that she and husband Bryan only use the "pull-out method" during sex.
"When you're married you do not use condoms, c'mon," Brie remarked during a grocery store outing. "Birth control is putting chemicals in your body, condoms—we are married—so Bryan and I do it the old fashion way…the pull-out method."
"You're joking me, right?" Nikki responded.
At the time, Nikki was merely concerned about what an unplanned baby would do to their careers.
Article continues below
Theo Wargo/NBCUniversal
It's no secret that Nikki Bella wasn't the biggest fan of ex John Cena's awkward bedroom scene in Amy Schumer's hit comedy, Trainwreck. However, in an episode of Total Bellas, the retired WWE superstar revealed that the sex scene had an affect on her libido.
"Imagine watching your man do a sex scene and have the whole world see his big butt," she said at the time. "You know you get visuals. I swear I couldn't masturbate forever because I just think of the sex scene."
During a 2016 episode of Total Bellas, Brie revealed how she arranges her bedroom to get herself and Bryan in the mood. Per the Total Bellas star, it's all about the candles!
"So…because…when…Bryan and I like to light candles," Brie teased to Nikki.
"Oh wait, are you going through your sex process with me right now?" Nikki asked. "This is not why I came in here by the way."
"I know but I'm showing you," Brie replied.
At another point in the episode, Bryan made it clear that he likes "candles" and "music" as it helps him relax.
