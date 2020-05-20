Does Rachel Dratch Hold the Key to The Good Fight's Memo 618 Mystery?

The Good Fight has been home to many great guest stars, from Jane Lynch to Alan Alda. The Thursday, May 21 episode, "The Gang Offends Everyone" welcomes another famous face: Saturday Night Live veteran Rachel Dratch.
In the exclusive sneak peek of the episode, which will be the fourth season's penultimate episode due to the coronavirus production shut down, Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) goes to visit Linda Shuck (Dratch) while trying to track down Memo 618. Linda knows who Diane is, but Diane, who has seen Linda dozens of times, has no idea who the court stenographer is.
"Oh my gosh, no, I do know you," Diane says trying to save face.
Linda is, well, sort of a hoarder. Or "a bit of a collector" as Diane puts it.
"Yeah, well, I don't trust the internet. Only paper. So, this is every court case I've ever worked on," Linda says weaving her way through the stacks of paper.
Why does she have such extensive records in her home? Someone is burying cases, the mysterious Memo 618! Diane still has no idea who is behind everything. Does Linda? "I might," she says.
Can they work together and trust each other? See for yourself in the sixth episode of season four, dropping Thursday, May 21 on CBS All Access. The episode also features the firm representing an Olympic hopeful who was edged out of a spot on the US women's swim team due to a last-minute change in the eligibility window. The cast quickly evolves and the firm tackles racism and sex and gender constructs. Meanwhile, Adrian (Delroy Lindo) is approached by the DNC with an offer and Diane and Julius (Michael Boatman) continue their investigation into Memo 618.
The Good Fight was recently renewed for a fifth season following the announcement its fourth would be a truncated one.
"It's been weird to not be able to finish the fourth season," series co-creators Robert and Michelle King said in a statement. "It left the story in even more absurd a place than usual. So we're thrilled that CBS All Access wants to bring The Good Fight back for an additional season, and we know what story we're planning to tell. It's like getting the answers to the SAT ahead of time."