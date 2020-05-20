Does Rachel Dratch Hold the Key to The Good Fight's Memo 618 Mystery?

The Good Fight has been home to many great guest stars, from Jane Lynch to Alan Alda. The Thursday, May 21 episode, "The Gang Offends Everyone" welcomes another famous face: Saturday Night Live veteran Rachel Dratch.

In the exclusive sneak peek of the episode, which will be the fourth season's penultimate episode due to the coronavirus production shut down, Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) goes to visit Linda Shuck (Dratch) while trying to track down Memo 618. Linda knows who Diane is, but Diane, who has seen Linda dozens of times, has no idea who the court stenographer is.

"Oh my gosh, no, I do know you," Diane says trying to save face.

Linda is, well, sort of a hoarder. Or "a bit of a collector" as Diane puts it.