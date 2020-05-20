The Gossip About Christine Is Flowing in This Selling Sunset Season 2 Sneak Peek

Selling Sunset is back with more real estate porn and even more drama—and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek.

In the exclusive preview below, Chrishell Stause, Heather Young and Mary Fitzgerald have assembled for gossip, naturally. The topic? Christine Quinn's sudden engagement.

"It was so fast…I texted her and was like, ‘Hey, do you have something you want to tell me?' And she was like, ‘What?' What?! I was like, ‘Um, something about, like, an engagement,' and she was like, ‘Oh, yeah.' Just, like, nothing," Mary tells Chrishell and Heather. "I'm like, honey, that's kind of big news!"