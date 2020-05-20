The Intense 13 Reasons Why Final Season Trailer Has Clay Struggling With All His Secrets

One thing we know for sure is this: Secrets don't stay hidden at 13 Reasons Why's Liberty High School.

In the new trailer for the finale season of 13 Reasons Why, Justin (Brandon Flynn) tells Clay (Dylan Minnette) not to freak out. Easier said than done when somebody has painted, "Monty was framed" in the school.

It's senior year and the kids are trying to keep all the secrets buried. But with so many tying them together, will that even be possible? And as the pressure mounts surrounding Montgomery de la Cruz (Timothy Granaderos) and the murder of Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice), trust is tested.