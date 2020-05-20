Issa Rae Says She’s "Extremely Jealous" of Kumail Nanjiani’s Fitness Transformation

Issa Rae is proud of Kumail Nanjiani.

During her virtual visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, the Insecure star recalled witnessing the early stages of her The Lovebirds' co-star's shocking fitness transformation, admitting that she's "extremely jealous" of his new physique.

"He had just started the journey," she told host Seth Meyers. "And, to me, that's heaven because I'm a fad diet-crash diet person, so I'm always doing something. So, to meet a guy who is just as food conscious as I was—that doesn't mean I do well; I just like to try things. It's nice to have an accountability partner. But he really just took it to another level and I'm extremely jealous of him."

After unveiling his transformation on the cover of Men's Health, Kumail opened up about the meal plan he followed to achieve his toned muscles for his upcoming role in Marvel's The Eternals, which involved avoiding carbs and refined sugar for one year.