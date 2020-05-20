You'll Never Guess Why Chrissy Teigen Bought 5 Wedding Dresses

It sounds like it was a great day for this bridal salon.

We can always count on Chrissy Teigen to share some unique insight about herself with the world on social media and this is certainly toward the top of that list. According to tweets posted on Monday, the star experiences some shopping-related guilt, but it's not what you think.

While some can feel guilty about buying too much, it seems Teigen suffers guilt when it comes to trying on clothes or using the store bathroom.

"One time I saw you at barneys and you bought a Celine bag so you wouldn't feel guilty about asking to use the bathroom," one fan tweeted to Teigen. "I knew I loved you before but that solidified it."

"Wowowowow anyone that knows me knows this is very true all too often," the famous foodie responded in a retweet.

The tweet reminded someone else of a similarly extravagant instance with Teigen.

"Sort of like that time you bought like 5 wedding dresses you knew you would never actually wear because you felt guilty about 'just trying on dresses' which is precisely the point of TRYING ON wedding dresses I love you," someone wrote to her in a message.