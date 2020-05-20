Jennifer Lopez Fans Think They’ve Spotted a Person in the Background of This Selfie

by emily belfiore | Wed., May. 20, 2020 4:42 AM
Jennifer Lopez's latest Instagram post is raising some eyebrows.
Last week, the "Love Don't Cost A Thing" singer showed off her toned physique with a mirror selfie she had taken in her home gym.
"If it doesn't challenge you, it doesn't change you… #CamoFriday @niyamasol," she wrote, giving fans a closer look at her matching camouflage activewear set.
But on Tuesday, fans were quick to realize that Lopez's impressive abs weren't the only stars of the post. Some eagle-eyed fans pointed out that there appeared to be someone lurking behind her. "Why is there a man in the background with a hand over his mouth?" one follower commented, drawing attention to a figure behind her. Another chimed in, writing, "What's that over her right shoulder?" Noticing his attire, another asked, "Anyone notice the guy in the mask? Lol." Concerned for the "Jenny From The Block" singer, one fan commented, "Uhm who or what's behind you?"
Amid the pandemic, Lopez has been cooped up with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, as well as her 12-year-old twins Emme and Max and his daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12. Earlier this month, it was revealed that the longtime couple will be postponing their wedding this summer until it is safe to do so.
"They have been struggling for weeks over this decision, but with no return to normalcy in the near future, the couple felt postponing the wedding was the safest and smartest choice," a source told E! News. "Guests have recently been notified that the wedding will not be happening in late summer as anticipated."
The insider also shared that Lopez and Rodriguez were set to tie the knot in Italy and are doing everything possible to "have the wedding of their dreams."
In the past, the "Dinero" singer has said that she and the former MLB star are in no rush to walk down the aisle. "He's like, 'Whatever you want to do, we can talk about it. I said, 'But if we're going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush?'" she revealed during Oprah Winfrey's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour in Los Angeles. "If that's what we're really going to do, if we're really going to be partners."
