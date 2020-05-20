Jennifer Lopez Fans Think They’ve Spotted a Person in the Background of This Selfie

Jennifer Lopez's latest Instagram post is raising some eyebrows.

Last week, the "Love Don't Cost A Thing" singer showed off her toned physique with a mirror selfie she had taken in her home gym.

"If it doesn't challenge you, it doesn't change you… #CamoFriday @niyamasol," she wrote, giving fans a closer look at her matching camouflage activewear set.

But on Tuesday, fans were quick to realize that Lopez's impressive abs weren't the only stars of the post. Some eagle-eyed fans pointed out that there appeared to be someone lurking behind her. "Why is there a man in the background with a hand over his mouth?" one follower commented, drawing attention to a figure behind her. Another chimed in, writing, "What's that over her right shoulder?" Noticing his attire, another asked, "Anyone notice the guy in the mask? Lol." Concerned for the "Jenny From The Block" singer, one fan commented, "Uhm who or what's behind you?"