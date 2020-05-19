9 Finds From Lululemon's Memorial Day Sale to Snatch up Before They Sell Out

We love Lululemon, but a shopping spree at the athletic apparel retailer can get pretty pricey. That's why when we hear about a good deal, we strike. 

Below, our nine favorite Memorial Day sale finds from Lululemon. From tops in fresh summer hues to sports bras with the perfect amount of support, you'll want to snatch up these deals before they sell out. 

Warm Down Crew in Heathered Springtime

Pop on this sweater in a cheerful green shade on cool summer nights. It has a lightweight French terry fabric that's just right.

Ecomm: Lululemon's Memorial Day sale
$98
$69 Lululemon
Kitsilano Mock Neck T in Misty Pink

This pima cotton mock neck T is so cute when paired with high-waisted yoga pants. Plus, we love its pretty pink hue.

Ecomm: Lululemon's Memorial Day sale
$58
$39 Lululemon
Lifted Balance Long Sleeve in Heathered Titanium

You won't catch a chill in this long-sleeve shirt with a cool uneven hemline. Its sweat-wicking fabric is perfect for long walks.

Ecomm: Lululemon's Memorial Day sale
$68
$49 Lululemon
Take Shape Bra A–C Cups in Black

This bra with a cool strap detail on the back is perfect for smaller busts. Its made of a sweat-wicking material and has no pesky underwire. 

Ecomm: Lululemon's Memorial Day sale
$68
$19 Lululemon
Brunch and Back Dress in Chianti

This is a great dress for around the house thanks to its built-in shelf bra. It's made for a woman on the move with its sweat-wicking fabric and quick-dry construction.

Ecomm: Lululemon's Memorial Day sale
$118
$89 Lululemon
Better Best Long Sleeve in Porcelain Pink

How cute is the key-hole cut-out on this top? Its cropped length pairs perfect with high-waisted yoga pants.

Ecomm: Lululemon's Memorial Day sale
$78
$54 Lululemon
Up For It Bra Medium Support, A–C Cups

This sports bra has a cool cross design on the back and is a great fit for those with smaller busts. Wear it for medium-impact workouts.

Ecomm: Lululemon's Memorial Day sale
$78
$49 Lululemon
Align Pant 28 Inch in Pink Taupe

Pink is the perfect summer-ready shade. Plus, the Align yoga pants are super buttery-soft.

Ecomm: Lululemon's Memorial Day sale
$98
$79 Lululemon
Train to Be Short Sleeve in Ballet Slipper

If you're looking for a new work-out top, opt for this seamless short-sleeve. It has tiny cut-outs throughout for venting.

Ecomm: Lululemon's Memorial Day sale
$68
$59 Lululemon

For more deals, check out the best Memorial Day sales from A to Z.

