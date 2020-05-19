Ben Stiller Reveals How He and Father Jerry Stiller Spent His Final Days Together

A little over a week after the death of his father, Ben Stiller is sharing how he and Jerry Stiller spent his final days together.

In an interview with The New Yorker on Tuesday, the There's Something About Mary actor is reflecting on his father's life and legacy. The legendary comedian and entertainment was 92 at the time of his death.

Stiller tells the publication that he and his sister Amy Stiller were able to spend time with their father before he died. "My sister and I were able to be with him," he shared. "And, just due to the fact that he didn't have a coronavirus-related illness, and he had been ailing for a while, we were able to be with him, which I'm very, very grateful for."

The Zoolander actor also shared that although the "last week or two were tougher for him," his sense of humor was there until the end.