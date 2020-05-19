Ruby Rose Exits Batwoman After One Season and Her Role Is Being Recast

Batwoman is leaving Batwoman.
Ruby Rose has decided to exit the CW series after one season, and Warner Brothers and The CW confirm that the role will be recast ahead of season two. The show was renewed back in January along with most of The CW's current lineup, and just last week, CW president Mark Pedowitz announced that the entire fall lineup would be pushed to January at the earliest due to production shutdown, giving WB and The CW ample time to find a new lead for the series.
"Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best," said a statement. "The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman's second season and long-term future, and we —along with the show's talented creative team—look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months."
"I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season," Rose said in a statement. "This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles. I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success—I am truly grateful."
No reason was given for the departure.
Batwoman made history as the first TV show with an out actor playing a lesbian superhero on TV, and it sounds like WB and The CW are committed to continuing that legacy as they search for a new star.