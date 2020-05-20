9 Married at First Sight Couples Reveal the Highs and Lows of Marriage in Quarantine

It's time to peek inside quarantine life!

Just weeks after Married at First Sight concluded another big season, Lifetime is gifting loyal fans a social distancing spinoff.

Starting tonight, viewers will be able to follow nine happily married couples from the popular franchise in Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam. Produced by Kinetic Content, the self-shot series follows the highs and lows of your favorite stars from the show's 10 seasons.

And with the help of mounted cameras, diary cams and group chats, viewers will get a sense into how quarantine life really has been like for a few familiar faces. Spoiler alert: Before you think it's all fights and feuding, you may want to hear straight from the couples.

"I lost a bet and had to clean the bathroom. I blew it off. A week went by, and Jephte cleaned it," Shawniece Jackson shared with E! News. "It's the little things that count and alleviate the pressure from your partner. It's nice to know we are teammates."