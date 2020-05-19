CBS Plans New and Returning TV Shows for Fall 2020 Premieres Despite Coronavirus

CBS is placing its bets on getting production back up and running for the fall 2020 TV season.

The network announced two new shows will debut in the fall, The Equalizer with Queen Latifah and B Positive starring Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford. Clarice, a crime drama set after the events of Silence of the Lambs with Rebecca Breeds as Clarice Starling, will debut midseason along with S.W.A.T. and Undercover Boss. Fox and The CW announced their fall 2020 schedules with Fox airing scripted fare previously planned for spring and summer 2020 and The CW holding premieres of new and returning shows until January 2021.

While only three new shows were announced during the typical upfront window, CBS said viewers can expect additional new shows to be announced at a later date.