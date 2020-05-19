Stargirl and Geoff Johns' Very Personal Ties to the Superhero Explained

Related : "Shazam!" Cast Tell All on Upcoming Superhero Flick

Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E. was the first comic proposal Johns sold to DC Comics, a company he's called home for years. The character of Courtney was not only named after, but inspired by Johns' sister. "It is her spirit and optimistic energy that I wanted to put back in the world with Stargirl. It is celebratory, forward-looking and positive," Johns said in a letter to press.

"I've written a lot of superhero stories in my career, but this is by far the most personal on every level," Johns wrote.