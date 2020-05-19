15 Juicy Things We Want After Watching Harry Styles' Watermelon Sugar Music Video

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You're not alone if Harry Styles' new Watermelon Sugar music video has left you longing for a summer filled with friends and retro fashion. One can only dream, right?
Well, at the very least, you can rock the fashions in the music video thanks to the dupes we've found below. From Harry's blue flower sunglasses to his lady friend's yellow crochet bikini, copy the best beauty and fashion from the Watermelon Sugar music video with these buys from Urban Outfitters, Sephora and more.
Loves Me Not Flower Round Sunglasses in Light Blue
First things first: Harry's blue flower sunglasses that he wears in the opening scenes. While these aren't his exact pair, they're dang close.
Milk Makeup Watermelon Brightening Serum
Glowy, natural skin can be seen throughout the music video, and why not achieve the look using a watermelon brightening serum? This serum promises to even out your skin tone, reduce the appearance of fine lines and revitalizes your complexion.
She Made Me Essential Sliding Halter Bikini Top and Bottoms
Hang at the beach or pool in style in this yellow crochet triangle bikini. The top ties together with fun tassels.
Heartbreaker Sunglasses in Rose
Pink heart sunglasses with gold rims that look just like these are seen in the Watermelon Sugar music video. Have hearts in your eyes and on your eyes this summer thanks to them.
Cherry Drop Earrings
Cherry drop earrings are also seen in the music video, going along with the summer fruit theme. These offer a super affordable way to get the look.
Glow Recipe Watermelon + AHA Glow Sleeping Mask
Speaking of getting the perfect summer glow, this watermelon sleeping mask will brighten up your complexion. It gently exfoliates, thanks in part to watermelon, and refines the look of your pores.
UO Grassy Cropped Polo Sweater Top
If you're searching for something similar to the button up white shirt worn by Harry's friend in the opening scenes, look no further. You can achieve the look in this cropped shirt with a collar.
Lime Crime Diamond Dew Liquid Eyeshadow in Pixie
Glittery lids are a must to achieve the look, and this liquid eyeshadow does the trick perfectly.
BP 52mm Rimless Heart Sunglasses
Red heart sunglasses are also seen in the music video, and these rimless glasses are an affordable way to achieve the look.
Limited-Edition Clay Pot Waterproof Shadow Liner in Bubblegum
Eyeshadow in all sorts of bright colors is seen throughout the music video. Use this waterproof shadow to achieve the hot pink look. Harry's friends are seen wearing just one simple, bright shade across their lids, perfect for summer, rather than a time-consuming, multi-step eyeshadow look.
LA Hearts Puka Shell Necklace
Puka shell necklaces are back with a vengeance in this music video, and you can get the look affordably at Pacsun.
Lidstar in Lily
To get the lavender purple eyeshadow look, use this glistening eye glow from Glossier.
Juicy Tube in Framboise Pop
Harry's friends wear sheer, glossy lip colors in the music video. The look can be achieved thanks to a classic Juicy Tube.
Butter London Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer in Chat Up
The teal blue nail polish seen in the video can be copied with Butter London's Chat Up color.
Super Salve in Rhubarb
In place of a lipgloss, you could also wear a lip salve that deposits just a bit of color and a lot of moisture. Billie's Rhubarb Super Salve makes your lips look natural.