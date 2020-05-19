See TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Freak Out After Justin Bieber Slides Into Her DMs

Charli D'Amelio is a full-fledged belieber now.

On Monday, the TikTok star received a surprise from Justin Bieber, who slid into her DMs as she was hosting an Instagram Live. While answering a question, D'Amelio, who is the most followed person on TikTok, spotted the "Yummy" singer's Instagram handle pop up in her feed with a message that read: "Please check ur dm when ur done ur live THANKS." And of course, she had the best—and most relatable—reaction. Starstruck, the 16-year-old's eyes lit up and lost her train of thought.

"That's a joke," she said in disbelief after reading his comment. "That's a joke. That was a joke. Please tell me someone screenshotted that." Replying to Bieber, she then said, "Okay, I will. Thank you." Thankfully for D'Amelio, one of her fans recorded to moment and shared it on Instagram. No word on what the "Stuck With U" singer said to the viral sensation after crashing her Live, but we're hoping they will fill fans in soon.