Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's "Simple" Wedding Anniversary Plans

by emily belfiore | Tue., May. 19, 2020 10:15 AM
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having themselves a relaxing anniversary.
E! News has learned that the couple decided to ring in their 2nd wedding anniversary by focusing on each other and going off the grid for the day, according to a source.
"They are just powering down," the royal insider tells E! News. "No calls, no Zoom meetings, no work. Just hanging out as a family. Keeping things simple." This marks Meghan and Harry's first anniversary since their royal exit in March and could be the start of a new tradition for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been carrying out their various charitable efforts virtually in the wake of the pandemic. Last month, Prince Williamshared that he and wife Kate Middletonhave been video-chatting with "all the family" as the royals continue to practice social distancing.
Back in 2018, the parents of one were married in front of the whole world in a beautiful ceremony at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19. Now two years later, life is looking very different for the former royals.
In an interview with The Telegraph, another source close to the L.A.-based couple shared that while "life has been great" for the pair, they have had to make plenty of adjustments in the meantime.
"Harry has told friends he is really missing the Army as well as his military appointments. He misses the camaraderie of being in the forces," the insider said. "He has been telling friends that he still can't believe this has happened. He can't believe his life has been turned upside down."
Harry's dear friend Jane Goodall also spoke on his behalf, saying, "I don't know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I've been in touch, though I think he's finding life a bit challenging just now."
Fortunately, Meghan and Harry have each other. In the past, she has said that removing "the noise" from outside of their relationship is how the two stay connected.
"We've just focused on who we are as a couple," she explained. "And so when you take all those extra layers away and all of that noise, I think it makes it really easy to just enjoy being together and tune all the rest of that out."
