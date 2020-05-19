sMothered Season 2's Marcia Wakes Daughter Alena Up Daily by Licking Her Face

sMothered is back with new mother-daughter relationships that test the meaning of boundaries.

In the above exclusive sneak peek, meet newcomers to the series Marcia and Alena. Alena is a 21-year-old music-loving woman with an enzyme deficiency. Mom Marcia tends to Alena's every need—except for a puppy. Alena wanted a dog, but Marcia, 68, nixed the idea, instead opting to wake her daughter up daily with puppy kisses. What are puppy kisses? She licks her daughter's face. Every morning.

"My relationship with her is unique," Marcia says in the exclusive sneak peek above. You can say that again.