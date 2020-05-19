Ryan Seacrest Breaks Silence on Stroke Concerns as He Returns to TV

Ryan Seacrest is back on TV after taking a day off for "exhaustion."

The host sparked concern from fans over the weekend while filming the finale of American Idol. During Sunday's show, fans on social media noted that, at one point, Seacrest appeared to fumble his words and his eyes seemed to be swollen. Seacrest's rep later addressed his health concerns, shutting down speculation that Seacrest had a stroke.

On Monday, Seacrest was absent from Live With Kelly, but returned Tuesday to thank fans for their well wishes. During the opening of Tuesday's show, Seacrest thanked Kelly Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, for filling in for him on Monday.

"I want to thank Mark for filling in yesterday. I appreciate that," Seacrest said. "He's so good at it. And also the very kind well wishes for my exhaustion. Working round-the-clock so I got a day off to relax. And here we are once again at it on Live."