The Resident, Last Man Standing Officially Renewed by Fox

by Chris Harnick | Tue., May. 19, 2020 8:30 AM
If you worried about Last Man Standing and The Resident after they were left out of the press release announcing the fall 2020 plans, you can breathe a sigh of relief. Fox has made it official: The Resident and Last Man Standing have been renewed for the 2020-2021 TV season.
The network previously set its fall 2020 schedule to include animated comedies The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob's Burgers, previously set to premiere midseason dramas Filthy Rich and neXt, and acquired series L.A.'s Finest starring Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union.
This will be Last Man Standing's third season on Fox, its ninth overall, and The Resident's season four.
"The Resident and Last Man Standing are such important parts of Fox, and we're so pleased they will be returning next season," Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment, said in a statement. "We want to thank all of the writers, actors, directors, producers and talented crews for both of these shows, and, of course, our friends and producing partners at 20th Century Fox Television."
According to Fox, Last Man Standing, which stars Tim Allen and Nancy Travis, averages 8 million multi-platform viewers. The Resident, which stars Matt Czuchry and Emily VanCamp, averages 10 million across platforms. See what other shows have been renewed and canceled below.
ABC
American Idol will return for a fourth season on ABC.
CBS
Christine Baranski and her fabulous brooches will return for a fifth season of The Good Fight after the fourth was cut short due to the coronavirus.
NBC
NBC's Sunday night criminals are getting a fourth season.
CBS
Edie Falco's cop drama won't be back.
CBS
Pauley Perrette's return to CBS was short-lived.
CBS
Did you know Matt LeBlanc was on a CBS comedy?
CBS
Carol got a second act, but not a second season.
CBS
No need for a trick to get out of a sticky situation here, MacGyver scored a new season.
CBS
Hawaii Five-0 might be over, but CBS is staying in the state with a new season of Magnum.
CBS
This drama from The Good Wife creators will be back to scare you.
CBS
Fresh off doing a remotely shot season one finale, CBS renewed this legal drama for a second season.
CBS
It's a second season for this Walton Goggins comedy.
CBS
The drama starring David Boreanaz has scored a new season.
CBS
Shemar Moore will keep the streets safe for another season.
CBS
Chuck Lorre's comedy is sticking around for a second season.
CBS
The comedy starring Cedric the Entertainment and Max Greenfield is returning.
CBS
Allison Janney and Anna Faris will return for more laughs.
CBS
Bull remains on the case.
CBS
Tom Selleck and his 'stache will continue to keep the streets of New York City safe.
CBS
The story of young Sheldon Cooper continues.
CBS
The procedurals remain powerful players on CBS.
CBS
Dick Wolf's second FBI series will return.
CBS
All three NCIS shows will be back on CBS.
CBS
As long as there's CBS, there will be an NCIS on the air.
CBS
Mark Harmon and the NCIS team will never leave you.
CBS
After just two seasons, CBS is parting ways with God Friended Me.
Fox
Angela Bassett will keep the streets of 9-1-1's Los Angeles safe for another season.
Fox
The spinoff starring Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler will remain on call for a second season.
ABC
ABC is sticking with the Grey's Anatomy spinoff for a season four. Grey's has already been renewed through season 17, so we've got at least another year of both shows.
Syfy
Syfy's series based on the books of the same name will come to an end with season five, but don't worry: producers planned on the ending serving as a series finale.
Fox
Fox has officially said goodbye to the low-rated drama after one season.
CBS
After 10 seasons, Hawaii Five-0 will come to an end on April 3.
NBC
NBC has ordered three more seasons of Detective Olivia Benson (and Dick Wolf's other NBC shows).
NBC
Three more seasons are on the way.
James Dimmock/NBC
P.D. will be back for three more seasons at least!
NBC
NBC is in for three more seasons!
Netflix
Netflix announced Sam and family will return in 2021 for one final season of Atypical.
Pop
The tale of the Rose family and the inclusive town they ended up calling home ends with season six.
Showtime
The work continues for a second season.
Showtime
The L Word sequel series/revival/whatever you want to call it, will be back.
Netflix
Just one season for the figure skating drama on Netflix.
Netflix
Say goodbye to the Tanner family again.
Netflix
Netflix's acclaimed animated series said farewell after six seasons.
Netflix
This musical drama from Smash and Gossip Girl veteran Josh Safran won't return for a second season.
Netflix
The Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield dramedy will return for season three.
Showtime
Season eight will be the last for Claire Danes' crying face.
Showtime
The Gallagher family will say farewell in season 11.
Showtime
Showtime surprised audiences with a cancellation after seven seasons.
Fox is holding most of its live-action hits for midseason, earmarking the return of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star for then. Mayim Bialik's new comedy Call Me Kat is slated for midseason as well. Expect Last Man Standing and The Resident to follow suit.
