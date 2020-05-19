90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined Sparks New Online Love for Laura?

What have you done during quarantine? 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Laura found a new man, as revealed in 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined.

Laura, who married Aladin in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and has since split from him, moved to Ecuador after her marriage fell apart and her son returned from Florida to Canada. Laura was preparing to return to Canada, her visa was expiring, and even had a flight booked when the coronavirus pandemic hit. Her flights were canceled, and she was stuck in Ecuador.

"Mentally and emotionally it has been challenging for me, mainly for the isolation and the loneliness that has come with it," Laura said.