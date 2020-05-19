90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined Sparks New Online Love for Laura?

What have you done during quarantine? 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Laura found a new man, as revealed in 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined.
Laura, who married Aladin in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and has since split from him, moved to Ecuador after her marriage fell apart and her son returned from Florida to Canada. Laura was preparing to return to Canada, her visa was expiring, and even had a flight booked when the coronavirus pandemic hit. Her flights were canceled, and she was stuck in Ecuador.
"Mentally and emotionally it has been challenging for me, mainly for the isolation and the loneliness that has come with it," Laura said.
And then she met a man online, Tony, who is 25 years old and in dental college. But he didn't give consent for 90 Day to show his face. Laura said, "I actually worry that Tony is too good to be true." He keeps saying he loves her and calls her "love muffin."
"It is a little bit baffling to me," she said. Desperate to get out, Laura applied for a loan from the Canadian government for a flight back home, but when she got her money, the flight was full.
Dean
The brother of Tarik of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and Pillow Talk, Dean also found a woman via an online dating site in the Philippines. After five months of talking, he flew to the country to meet Rigin…and never left. He hasn't spoken to Tarik in months.
Anna and Mursel
These stars of 90 Day Fiancé have used the quarantine to bond more. Anna has learned more Turkish and Mursel more English. At first there was tension between Mursel and Anna's children, but the time together has helped them. Just don't ask Anna to cut her kids' hair anymore.
Avery and Omar
Originally married on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days upon their first meeting, Avery still had plans to bring Omar to the United States from Syria, and things were looking good until the March 30 interview Omar had scheduled was canceled. Six months prior, she went back to Lebanon and met his family for the first time. During the quarantine at home, Avery introduced Omar to her incarcerated father via three-way calling.
The plan for Avery and Omar now is wait another six months to see if Omar is approved to come to the United States, and if not they'll move to Dubai, hindering their chances of getting him to the States on a visa.
Brett and Daya
This 90 Day couple is adjust as best as possible. Brett lost his job, Daya works all night, so now they try and spend more talk together and talk about their day-to-day lives and take family drives. Brett decided to shave the top of his head as a prank.
90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on TLC.