See Brad Pitt's Surprise Message for Missouri State University Graduates

Brad Pitt had a sweet surprise in store for the graduating class of 2020.

The 56-year-old Oscar winner sent a heartfelt video message to graduates of Missouri State University, which was shared on the school's social media on Monday night.

"We have one more surprise for our #BearGrads: A special message from one of Springfield's own. Thanks, Brad," the Missouri State Twitter account wrote on social media Monday.

Pitt, who was born in Oklahoma, moved to Missouri with his family at a young age.

"Hi everyone! Brad here from quarantine, with a shout-out to the graduating class of Missouri State University! Yeah!" Pitt said in his video message to the graduates. "It must be very strange doing this in these trying times, but know we're rooting for you. Our money's on you to make this world a better place, and we wish you all the best in your future endeavors."