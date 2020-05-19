See Brad Pitt's Surprise Message for Missouri State University Graduates

by Jess Cohen | Tue., May. 19, 2020 6:23 AM
Brad Pitt had a sweet surprise in store for the graduating class of 2020.
The 56-year-old Oscar winner sent a heartfelt video message to graduates of Missouri State University, which was shared on the school's social media on Monday night.
"We have one more surprise for our #BearGrads: A special message from one of Springfield's own. Thanks, Brad," the Missouri State Twitter account wrote on social media Monday.
Pitt, who was born in Oklahoma, moved to Missouri with his family at a young age.
"Hi everyone! Brad here from quarantine, with a shout-out to the graduating class of Missouri State University! Yeah!" Pitt said in his video message to the graduates. "It must be very strange doing this in these trying times, but know we're rooting for you. Our money's on you to make this world a better place, and we wish you all the best in your future endeavors."
"So, you did it! You made it!" Pitt's message continued. "Enjoy, congrats again, and think big."
Pitt joins a number of celebrities who are celebrating the class of 2020. Let's take a look at all of the stars honoring graduates in the gallery below!
YouTube/EIF and XQ
President Obama delivered an inspiring commencement speech during Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020. He told graduates, "With all the challenges this country faces right now, nobody can tell you 'no, you're too young to understand' or 'this is how it's always been done.' Because with so much uncertainty, with everything suddenly up for grabs, this is your generation's world to shape."
YouTube/EIF and XQ
The trio closed the ceremony with a performance of "X," featuring KAROL G.
YouTube/EIF and XQ
The 23-year-old star performed "Crown" during the virtual ceremony.
YouTube/EIF and XQ
The actress and screenwriter told graduates, "Use your voices and talents to be seen and heard."
YouTube/EIF and XQ
"A great speech, like a great song comes from the heart. It's only when the words flow from authentic emotions that it can actually really resonate with the many, versus the few," the Grammy winner said in his video message. "This video you're about to see does exactly that. It was written and produced by graduating seniors in Arizona's high schools to provide words of inspiration to their classmates. What they created has grown, and they are now joined by other seniors from across the us."
YouTube/EIF and XQ
The singer-songwriter delighted fans during her virtual graduation performance.
YouTube/EIF and XQ
The Grammy winner delivered a moving performance of her song "Underdog" during Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020.
YouTube/EIF and XQ
Actor Ben Platt and his brothers Henry and Jonah Platt performed a medley of classic hits during the ceremony, including Maroon 5's "Memories," Vitamin C's "Graduation (Friends Forever)," Bob Dylan's "Forever Young," and the Beatles' "In My Life."
YouTube/EIF and XQ
The Booksmart director introduced Malala Yousafzai during Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020.
YouTube/EIF and XQ
"The Class of 2020 won't be defined by what we lost to this virus, but by how we responded to it," the activist said in her message. "The world is yours now, and I can't wait to see what you make of it."
YouTube/EIF and XQ
The singer encouraged graduates to continue to work hard and keep positive.
YouTube/EIF and XQ
"I'm not going ask you to come together. I'm going to ask you to demand better together," the soccer star told graduates.
YouTube/EIF and XQ
The actress and activist told students, "These last 12 years of school has prepared you all to go out into the world and be global citizens, just like it's done for me. And even though we are amidst circumstances that have affected our families, our friends, and communities, I'm inspired by how many of you all continue to ask, "How can I be of service?"
YouTube/EIF and XQ
The actor gave a shout-out to teachers during his virtual graduation speech.
YouTube/EIF and XQ
The actor and comedian paid tribute to students during his heartfelt speech.
YouTube/EIF and XQ
The superstar delivered a performance of her hit song "Break My Heart" during the virtual ceremony.
YouTube/EIF and XQ
The actress gave a sweet shout-out to her mom during her virtual graduation message.
YouTube/EIF and XQ
The basketball star honored students during the opening of Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020.
"It's not the moments of achievement or recognition that stick with you, it's the getting there that you remember," The Good Place star shared with graduating seniors.
"It's more than a diploma, it's more than graduation, it's knowledge, it's knowing that you did it," the rapper shared in Facebook's #Graduation2020. "Now you're about to start your life, you're about to make some money, you're about to show your skills on what you worked for!"
It's time for the Fab 5 to give a High 5 to the graduating class of 2020.
"We know how hard you worked to bring home that diploma," the Olympic athlete shared during #Graduation2020. "I know you're missing what is supposed to be your medal ceremony, but that ceremony doesn't change a thing. You've already won."
"Listen to Oprah," the actor joked before the talk-show legend delivered a memorable speech during Facebook and Instagram's #Graduation2020 ceremony.
"You are indeed, the chosen class, for such a time as this, the Class of 2020. You're also a united class, the pandemic class, that has the entire world striving to graduate with you," the talk-show host shared. "But even though there may not be pomp because of our circumstances, never has a graduating class been called to step into the future with more purpose, vision, passion and energy and hope.
"I want to say it's ok not to know what to do with the rest of your life," the "Come and Get It" singer shared with seniors. "It's a journey to find your direction or your passions, so don't get frustrated by the mistakes and setbacks as they happen to all of us."
The American Idol judge and country music singer shows his support for the Class of 2020.
The star stepped up to the podium to sing "The Climb."
As the YouTuber points out, it's okay to not go to college, because he didn't either!
The beauty vlogger sends love from the state of Hawaii.
The athlete sends well wishes to all graduates.
The footballer sends a message of hope from his home gym.
As a Harvard attendee, the Grown-ish actor wishes her classmates good luck.
Derrek Harris
Who's ready for some mat talk?! The Cheer star participates in American Eagle's first-ever virtual prom called the #AExMEProm.
The This Is Us star shares a message of hope to all the graduates of the Class of 2020.
The former Office stars and BFFs kicked off Facebook and Instagram's graduation celebration with a sweet intro.
Ian West/PA Wire
The actor told students during the Facebook and Instagram celebration, "Listen to Oprah, trust me on that one." He also added, "Wear sunscreen."
Phil McCarten/CBS
"We don't have college degrees so we're really impressed with you!" Turner joked with graduates.
Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock
Longoria told graduates to "stay true to your most authentic self," as she shared an inspiring story from her childhood.
Congratulations to the class of 2020!
