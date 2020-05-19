Space Force's New Trailer Shows You Steve Carell Is Much More Than Michael Scott

From the people brought you The Office comes: Space Force. Steve Carell suits up for service as Mark R. Naird in the new comedy he co-created with Greg Daniels. You got to know him as Michael Scott, but when you see him in Space Force you'll see a whole new side of Carell.

"Space is hard," Mark Naird says to a congressional committee in the trailer below.

The show follows Mark Naird, a four-star general with dreams of running the Air Force, only to have his dreams dashed when he's put in charge of the newest branch of the military: Space Force. A dedicated serviceman, Mark uproots his family, Lisa Kudrow plays his wife and Diana Silvers plays his daughter, and heads to a remote base in Colorado where he tries to complete his task from the White House and get men back on the moon and in orbit again.