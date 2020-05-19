Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon Team Up for Legally Blonde 3: Everything We Know

It's time to bend and snap because we're getting Legally Blonde 3!

That's right, Reese Witherspoon's highly-anticipated film just got a major update. Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor are set to write the script for MGM's Legally Blonde 3, Deadline reports. Witherspoon, who will return to her role as the iconic Elle Woods in the third film, will also produce the movie with her company, Hello Sunshine.

Fans have been waiting for another film in the Legally Blonde franchise. It's been almost 20 years since the first movie, showing Witherspoon's character taking on Harvard Law School, made its debut. Legally Blonde first premiered in theaters in July 2001. Two years later, Witherspoon returned to the role of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, where her character made her way to Washington, D.C.

Since that time, fans of the films have been hoping for another movie with Witherspoon's beloved character.