Vogue's André Leon Talley Holds Nothing Back on Life With Anna Wintour & More in Bold New Book

André Leon Talley is ready to tell his story. All of it.

The larger-than-life former editor-at-large of Vogue is taking fans of the venerable fashion magazine deep into what life working alongside famed editrix Anna Wintour is really like in his new memoir The Chiffon Trenches. In the just-released book, his second memoir following 2003's A.L.T, Talley chronicles the ups-and-downs of his tumultuous relationship with Wintour, revealing what The Devil Wears Prada got wrong, and more importantly, right about her.

Along the way, he gives fresh insight into a groundbreaking career in fashion that dates back to the '70s, revealing shocking stories about his interactions with luminaries like Andy Warhol, Halston, Yves Saint Laurent, Princess Diana, Madonna and more. While Wintour takes center stage for much of the book, we also learn about his longtime and, ultimately, tragic friendship with the late Karl Lagerfeld, who perhaps kept Talley on his toes as much as Wintour did.