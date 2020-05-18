Dr. Terry Dubrow Tries to Rescue a Black Hawk Crew Chief's MIA Breast on Botched

Call it a rescue mission.

On tonight's all-new Botched, Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif met Tanya, an Army Black Hawk crew chief who had been dealing with the fallout from breast surgery gone wrong for years. Every day, she was forced to either place a prosthetic breast where her real one used to be, or wear multiple layers of clothing to hide the disparities between the right and left sides of her chest.

"You know, just when I thought I had figured out how to fix even the most impossible breasts, this comes along," Dr. Dubrow told his fellow surgeon.

Essentially, as he put it, Tanya's left breast was "missing in action." And they didn't have much time to act, as she was about to be deployed.

"Once I got the announcement of the deployment, I knew that I had to fix my breast because the last thing that I want to be thinking about is my prosthetic," she explained in a confessional. "I don't wanna go on that deployment in my current condition."

During Tanya's consultation, she gave the doctors more context about how she ended up with two very different boobs.