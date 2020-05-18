Grimes' Mom Slams Elon Musk for ''Bulls—t'' Tweet After Singer's ''Challenging'' Pregnancy

Less than two weeks after Grimes and Elon Musk welcomed their son, X Æ A-12, the singer's mother is putting Musk in his place.

Over the weekend, the Tesla CEO tweeted, "Take the red pill." Fans pointed out that Musk's tweet was a reference to The Matrix and has been adopted by right-wing groups online and men's right activists.

For Grimes' mother, Sandy Garossino, Musk's tweets were out of line and completely unacceptable.

"If your partner went through a challenging pregnancy and childbirth in the last two weeks..." Garrossino said in the now-deleted tweet. "And you were over 16 years old, would you be blarring MRA bulls--t on Twitter right now?"

Now only that but Canadian political consultant Gerald Butts reposted Musk's tweet, adding, "Buddy has a 3 week old baby. Maybe step away from the broflakes."

To which Grimes' mother responded, referring to her grandson, "Not yet 2 weeks old."