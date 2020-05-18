Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals the Romantic Storyline She Wants for Zoey 101 Reboot

Related : Inside Jamie Lynn Spears' Private World

If Zoey 101 were ever to return, there's some things Jamie Lynn Spears would definitely want for the reboot.

It's been more than a decade since the hit Nickelodeon series went off the airwaves after its fourth and final season. Now, amid renewed talk of a reboot, the series' star already has some ideas for where Zoey Brooks would be today.

When the topic came up on the Chicks in the Office podcast, the now-29-year-old mom of two acknowledged Zoey 101 can't go back to being a "PG perfect show."

"It has to be them as young adults," she said. "It needs to relate to our fans now just like it related to our fans then."

However, Zoey's ambitious personality as a teenager would carry through to adulthood.

"I think whatever she's doing, she's definitely like a boss of some sort. She's running something of some sort," Spears described.