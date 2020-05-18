Ellie Goulding Responds to Criticism Over Her "40-Hour" Fasts

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., May. 18, 2020 12:25 PM

Ellie Goulding took to Twitter on Sunday to respond to criticism she received over her fasts.

The 33-year-old singer recently told The Mirror she's fasted up to 40 hours at a time.

"I do it very safely by having a purposefully nutritious food day the day before and after," she told the publication in an interview published Saturday. "On the fast day, I drink high-grade electrolytes and a LOT of water (plus tea and coffee). Fasting is safe and beneficial unless you are diabetic or have serious health issues. I built my way up to 40-hour fasts over time (started with 12). Fasting from time to [time] is a great way to give your digestive system a break. It helps blood sugar control and helps fight inflammation—the mother of all health problems." 

Goulding also reportedly claimed, as The Mirror put it, her "extreme measures had been okayed by a doctor pal."

It wasn't long before fans expressed their concern for the "Love Me Like You Do" star on social media.

"Call it 'fasting' or 'reducing' inflammation' but this is an eating disorder," one follower tweeted. "F--k @snapchat and f--k @elliegoulding for showing this just in general but what about for the kids already thinking they need to starve themselves?" 

Goulding then issued a reply on Twitter.

"? I eat a seriously huge amount and exercise regularly," she wrote. "I'm super healthy, I drink sometimes, eat whatever I want, and then I fast for one day a week. It is not starving myself. As far as people in the spotlight go I consider myself a good role model x"

This wasn't the only criticism she received. 

"@elliegoulding do you think this is good advice to be giving out to the younger generation, giving them ideas?!" asked another social media user. "In a world where everyone thrives to be perfect, I myself had anorexia when I was younger and to see this actually makes me feel sick! This is not normal." 

However, Goulding insisted she "didn't give it as advice."

"Was asked about my health and fitness during an interview, and consider fasting for one day (plus the night- when I'm asleep) part of that," she continued. "I do it safely and am incredibly fit and healthy. I'd say I'm a pretty decent role model x"

