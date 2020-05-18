13 Graduation Gifts That Are Worth the Investment

Getty Images
by Carolin Lehmann | Mon., May. 18, 2020 10:44 AM
Getty Images
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Do you want to splurge on your grad? If so, opt for a gift that they will be able to use for many years to come, from high-quality kitchenware to jewelry to furniture.
Whether they're graduating from high school or college, shop our 13 favorite graduation gifts that are worth the investment below from Nordstrom, Amazon and more.
Moving into a new apartment is best celebrated with a cheers. For that, your grad will need a set of eye-catching champagne flutes. These are beautifully iridescent and will be kept for years to come.
A professional yet summer-ready pair of shoes is a great investment for your grad going into a first job or internship. We love the blue suede of these paired with a floral bow.
Coffee that cools down too quick will always be a drag. This mug and warmer will keep their cup of joe hot today and for years to come.
Gold and diamonds…what more could a girl want? These beautiful heart studs will be very well received.
When going into college, a sturdy backpack is a must-have. This classic backpack has a laptop sleeve and comfortable padded straps.
A wallet that only gets better with age is also an excellent gift. This soft grained leather option is the perfect size.
If your graduate loves all things retro, they'll adore this addition to their apartment. How pretty is this blender's pastel green hue?
One of the pricier purchases when moving into an apartment is a bed. Lift that weight off your grad's shoulders by gifting them this modern platform bed that doubles as a statement piece.
This unique pearl necklace looks pretty and professional for daily wear. We love its chain band.
With Cinemood, your grad can bring a movie theater wherever they go. They can stream Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube and more from this mini projector.
A simple pair of high-quality diamond earrings is a classic graduation gift. This 18-karat white gold option is perfect to be worn daily, and is timeless.
Who has time to figure out getting photos printed from a smartphone? This instant photo printer does the work for them by connecting directly to their smartphone and printing out images—simple as that.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?