Friends Forever! Look Back at Kristin Cavallari & Justin Anderson’s Cutest Pics

Best friends forever!

Justin Anderson isn't just Kristin Cavallari's go-to hairstylist—he's also one of her closest friends! Very Cavallari fans have gotten to know Justin since he joined the show, following his relationship with Austin Rhodes, his career as a celebrity hair guru and of course, the various hijinks he and Kristin get into!

But in addition to all the fun the two have together, Justin has also been there for Kristin through a multitude of tough times. It's definitely safe to say that they're the ultimate BFF goals! 

In honor of Kristin and Justin's incredible friendship, we've rounded up some of the duo's most adorable photos. Check them out in the gallery below!

You can also watch full episodes of Very Cavallari here!

Kristin Cavallari Gets Real About Living With Her BFF, Parenting in Quarantine and More

Kristin Cavallari, Justin Anderson, Instagram

Instagram

Pals in Paradise

Both Kristin Cavallari and Justin Anderson uploaded this BFF snapshot, with the Uncommon James owner noting that the two were on a "Modern Family spring break" with their significant others and her kids.

Kristin Cavallari, Justin Anderson, Instagram

Instagram

Peace Out

Kristin shared this cheeky photo of her and Justin enjoying a spring getaway to the Bahamas.

Kristin Cavallari, Justin Anderson, Instagram

Instagram

Big Smiles

"Our engagement photo," Kristin captioned this adorable candid photo in February 2020.

Kristin Cavallari, Justin Anderson, Instagram

Instagram

Blonde BFFs

Justin and who he described as "two of tv's most iconic blondes," AKA Kristin and Chelsea Handler!

Kristin Cavallari, Justin Anderson, Instagram, May 2020

Instagram

Into the Wild

"Let's see what happens when you put me and my besties in the wilderness," Kristin captioned a group of photos, which also featured Stephanie Biegel.

Kristin Cavallari, Justin Anderson, Instagram

Instagram

A Cavallari Christmas

Kristin and Justin filming the festive Very Cavallari special, A Very Merry Cavallari!

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Justin Anderson, Austin Rhodes, Instagram

Instagram / Justin Anderson

When In Rome

Kristin and Justin enjoy an Italian getaway with significant others Jay Cutler and Austin Rhodes. "four americans walk into an italian bar..." Justin shared in November 2019. 

Kristin Cavallari, Justin Anderson, Austin Rhodes, Instagram

Instagram / Kristin Cavallari

"My Boys"

Justin, Austin Rhodes (his fiance) and Kristin appear to be having a wonderful time on this rooftop in Nashville!

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Justin Anderson, Instagram

Instagram / Kristin Cavallari

Xmas Comes Way Early

"Merry Christmas," Kristin captioned this festive group photo posted to IG in August 2019. Sneak peek of Very Cavallari's upcoming holiday special, or...?

Kristin Cavallari, Justin Anderson, Instagram

Instagram / Kristin Cavallari

Fine, Fresh, Fierce

"Just a couple of California girls living in the country"

Kristin Cavallari, Justin Anderson, Instagram

Instagram / Justin Anderson

Celebratory Selfie

Kristin and Justin are business partners in addition to best friends. The two collaborated on a hair coloring product called the Blonding Brush and celebrated its early success with an appreciation post last May.

Kristin Cavallari, Justin Anderson, Instagram

Instagram / Kristin Cavallari

Slumber Party!

"I don't remember much from the last few days but I do know it's gonna be a good episode."

Kristin Cavallari, Justin Anderson, Instagram

Instagram / Kristin Cavallari

"Blonde Squad"

Kristin and Justin are all smiles in this September 2018 photo taken to promote the celebrity hair colorist's product line, dpHUE. 

Kristin Cavallari, Justin Anderson, Instagram

Instagram / Kristin Cavallari

Cool Blondes

"He's always my first stop in LA," Kristin shared in November 2017, while she and Justin were maintaining a cross-country LDR between Nashville and Los Angeles. Continuing, she praised his color care expertise for "keeping [her] a cool blonde."

Kristin Cavallari, Justin Anderson, Instagram

Instagram / Justin Anderson

LOL

How sweet are these two? "my longest relationship in LA is with this one," Justin captioned the giggly snapshot shared to IG in June 2017. 

