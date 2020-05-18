Audrina Patridge Says "Tough" Kristin Cavallari Will Be "Fine" Amid Jay Cutler Divorce

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., May. 18, 2020 10:26 AM
Kristin Cavallari's Hills ladies have her back.
It's been almost a month since news broke of the reality star and husband Jay Cutler's divorce after nearly seven years of marriage. "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the exes announced in matching statements on social media on April 26. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."
In court filings, the two cited different dates of separation, but both were in April.
Now, as their divorce case continues to unfold, her famous Hills co-stars have nothing but support for the Uncommon James founder and mom of three.
"I think Kristin is going to be better off," Spencer Pratt said on The Speidi Podcast on Monday. "I'm excited for her new chapter—hopefully on The Hills, you know, dating."
While that remains to be seen considering she doesn't currently star on MTV's New Beginnings revival, Audrina Patridgecan be an experienced shoulder to lean on as she filed for divorce from her husband of less than a year, Corey Bohan, in 2017 after they welcomed a daughter together a year earlier.
"Divorce is hard. She'll get through it, though," she assured. "We talked a little bit two or three weeks ago when it first all came out. She just needs time to process and feel—it's literally almost like mourning a death going through divorce.
"There's highs and lows of fighting and being so sad and thinking, 'Did I do the right thing?' It's like an emotional rollercoaster," Patridge described.
However, they don't sound worried about her.
"Kristin'll be fine. She's a tough girl," Patridge said.
"She is one of the most resilient, awesome, powerful women," Montag echoed.
"I guarantee you she writes a New York Times bestseller, How to Divorce and Win," Pratt quipped.
As Montag declared, "We're totally Team Kristin."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?