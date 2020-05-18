It's a Pearson Family Reunion for NBC's Red Nose Day 2020 With Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley Hosting

Red Nose Day will include musical performances and sketches as well as short films that show viewers how the funds raised are used to help children. The night starts with Celebrity Escape Room at 8 p.m. with Lisa Kudrow, Adam Scott, Courteney Cox and Ben Stiller playing and Jack Black serving as the game master.

In addition to NBC and Walgreens, Mars Wrigley Confectionery and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have pledged support for Red Nose Day 2020 as partners of the campaign. Created by Emmy-winning writer-director Richard Curtis, Red Nose Day has raised $200 million and impacted nearly 25 million children.