Jessica Alba Gives Her Kids DIY Haircuts—and the End Results Are Pretty Impressive

Jessica Alba's kids can thank their mom for their new 'dos.

The 39-year-old actress gave her three children—Honor, 11; Haven, 8; and Hayes, 2—haircuts and documented the experience on YouTube.

Alba trimmed her eldest daughter's hair for school pictures.

"Because of sheltering in place and social distancing, the teachers have asked us to take her, sort of like, senior pictures but for sixth grade," she said. "I trimmed her hair, blended it, gave her little layers."

She then decided to cut her younger kids' hair, too. Luckily, The Honest Company founder had her pal and celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin on video chat for guidance.

"By the way, I bow down to hairdressers," the Fantastic Four star said earlier in the video. "I mean, that is really not easy at all, especially with impatient kids who are not trying to sit still."

Although, Alba did struggle with the scissors.

"Scissors are very sharp. I had no idea. I cut myself a few times," she said then proceeding to point out her wounds. "Cut, cut—this one keeps bleeding."

In addition to cutting Honor's hair, Alba helped the child with her skincare.