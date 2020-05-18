Teen Mom Stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Celebrate Daughter Carly on Her 11th Birthday

It's a special day for Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra—it's the day their first child was born.

Eleven years ago on Monday, the couple of 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom OG fame had their first child together, Carly. As fans will recall, the two put her up for adoption as teenagers at the time, but have remained in contact with her and her adoptive parents.

Now, on her 11th birthday, the famous birth mom and dad have paid touching tribute to the little girl who first made them parents.

"11 years ago I watched you take your first breath. 11 years ago I held you & your birth mother in my arms as we both gazed upon your angelic face, never wanting to let you go. 11 years ago you entered the world & changed so many lives for the better," Baltierra wrote on Instagram. "Happy Birthday Carly, you are forever loved by so many!"

"May 18th 2009 at 10:39am you took your very first breath and changed me in so many different ways," Lowell remembered in a social media post. "Today you turn 11... Happy Birthday my sweet Carly.. I love you big as the sky."

With more than a decade passed since their pregnancy story was shared with the world, Lowell reflected on her and Baltierra all those years ago with a throwback photo of them together holding Carly.