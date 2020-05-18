Watch Pregnant Katy Perry Perform "Daisies" for the First Time on American Idol Finale

by emily belfiore | Mon., May. 18, 2020 5:00 AM
We'll never really be over Katy Perry's amazing performance.
During Sunday's finale of American Idol, the mom-to-be treated viewers to a live performance of her new song "Daisies," marking her first television performance of the single.
Donning a pink dress, a barefoot Perry began her performance sitting in a chair in the middle of the American Idol stage. Then, as the song progressed, the stage behind her transformed into various colorful and moving sets designed to transport fans to a different world.
Ahead of the finale, the "Teenage Dream" singer took to Instagram to tease the performance, writing, "Start on the #AmericanIdol stage, end up in a whole new [world], thanks to brand new technology that's never been seen before on TV." In another post, she said, "ICYMI: My first TV performance of #Daisies on the #AmericanIdol finale is now on YouTube! Hope it transported you out of your living room as much as it transported me into this one."
Just last week, Perry released "Daisies" and its music video, where she can be seen showing off her growing bump as she sings the empowering song. Opening up about its moving message, the "Never Really Over" singer told Amazon Music, "‘Daisies' is an anthemic celebration of the resilience of the human spirit. I wrote this song as a call to remain true to the course you've set for yourself, regardless of what others may think."
Since announcing she and fiancé Orlando Bloom had announced that they were expecting their first child together, Perry has been candid about her pregnancy with fans, especially regarding her mental health amid the pandemic.
"Sometimes i don't know what's worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm," she wrote on Twitter.
During the SHEIN Together livestream event on May 9, she revealed that she has had her ups and downs, admitting that there are times "where I cry when I look down at my toes or I cry when just doing simple tasks." Perry added, "I think a lot of that is hormonal and I'm not used to being around so many people all in a confined [or] a small space for so long. I'm used to going [out] all the time."
