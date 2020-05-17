Bachelor Nation Stars React to Hannah Brown Saying the N-Word

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown is facing serious backlash after sharing video of herself singing the N-word. And now, members of Bachelor Nation are weighing in.

During an Instagram live yesterday, the 25-year-old reality star dropped the slur while rapping along to DaBaby song "Rockstar."

As time progressed through the live broadcast, Brown began to notice criticism for using the word from fans in the comments.

"I did? I'm so sorry..." Brown said. "I was singing the— I'm so sorry."

At one point, she even suggested it may have been her brother, Patrick Brown. When viewers continued to confront her, Brown addressed it again.

"I really don't think I said that word," she said. "I don't think I said that word, but now I'm like, oh god. I'd never use that word. I've never called anybody that. We don't say that word....So, you know what, I'm going to stay here, and y'all can think I said whatever I did or think I'm something I'm not, but I'm not that."