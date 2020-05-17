Taylor Swift Looks Picture-Perfect and Ready for Summer in Her Latest Pics

Flower power!

Taylor Swift recently showed off a fun, flirty and whimsical ensemble that will make you want to stop and smell the roses. Her style was the definition of summer fashion.

On Sunday afternoon, the Lover songstress took to social media to share a few sweet snaps of herself, while also explaining details of her upcoming ABC special, City of Lover.

"Stoked to relive our Paris show tonight when the City of Lover concert airs at 10pm ET/ 9pm CT on @abcnetwork," the 30-year-old star captioned her social media posts. "Then tomorrow on @hulu and @disneyplus... It was the best album release party I could've wished for. love you guys."

Along with her message, her bright button-down shirt and equally colorful makeup stole the show. The loose-fitted shirt, which features an explosion of flowers, appears to be from the brand, R13.

Moreover, her retro-looking white sunglasses that tied her lewk together, are from Toms.