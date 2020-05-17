Hannah Brown Is Facing Backlash After Posting a Video of Herself Saying the N-Word

Hannah Brown is under fire for recording herself saying the N-word.

On Saturday night, Bachelor Nation's sweetheart went on Instagram Live at one point, she seemed to be trying to remember the lyrics to DaBaby's "Rockstar." She begins singing a few lines aloud and seemingly hesitates when she gets to the line that includes the N-word but says it anyway.

After that, Brown seems to go on about her business as if she didn't just repeat a racial slur on Instagram Live to her 2.8 million followers.

While the Instagram Live video has since expired or been taken down from her account, Instagram accounts like @bachelorteaspill and Reddit users have since captured clips of Brown.

According to @bachelorteaspill's clips, after a moment she seemingly notices comments on her Instagram Live calling her out for using the racial slur and that's when she begins to address it.

"I did? I'm so sorry... No, I was singing... I'm so sorry... I don't think... Maybe I did, maybe it was Patrick [Brown's brother]. Um, anyway," Brown says in the video, while simultaneously laughing.