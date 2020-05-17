Ian Somerhalder Gushes Over His "Superwoman" Wife Nikki Reed in Sweet Birthday Post

In a gushing birthday post, Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder professed his love for his wife, 32-year-old Twilight star Nikki Reed, giving his near 17 million followers all the feels.

"Nik. Where to begin?" the 41-year-old actor started. "I'm so inspired by you as a mother, a business owner, a daughter, a sister, a wife and a friend. You hold down the fort like a BOSS."

He continued, "You're the only person I know who can be a full time mom, while running your own company while keeping numerous other jobs ON TOP of devoting your time and energy to my chaotic life work -foundation etc. The list goes on...YOU are superwoman."

The couple married in 2015 and welcomed their son, Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, in 2017. That same year, Reed launched her sustainable jewelry company, BaYou With Love.