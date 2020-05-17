Ian Somerhalder Gushes Over His "Superwoman" Wife Nikki Reed in Sweet Birthday Post

In a gushing birthday post, Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder professed his love for his wife, 32-year-old Twilight star Nikki Reed, giving his near 17 million followers all the feels.
"Nik. Where to begin?" the 41-year-old actor started. "I'm so inspired by you as a mother, a business owner, a daughter, a sister, a wife and a friend. You hold down the fort like a BOSS."
He continued, "You're the only person I know who can be a full time mom, while running your own company while keeping numerous other jobs ON TOP of devoting your time and energy to my chaotic life work -foundation etc. The list goes on...YOU are superwoman."
The couple married in 2015 and welcomed their son, Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, in 2017. That same year, Reed launched her sustainable jewelry company, BaYou With Love.
"You are simply incredible and my mind is blown by everything you are," he added on his Instagram message. "You've taught me so much through your generosity and ability to love like no other. For years now. I've been running around the world working like a mad man building companies and trying to make the world a better place through our philanthropy and you have supported my every step. I could've never done this without you and I promise it'll all be worth it soon."
In 2010, the actor founded the Ian Somerhalder Foundation, which "works to empower, educate and collaborate with people and projects to positively impact the planet and its creatures," through public outreach, education and grants in support of children, animals and the environment.
In his new Instagram post, Somerhalder explained that his wife is the infrastructure to all of their cumulative success.
"YOU have encouraged me and remained such a strong pillar of wisdom and power," he wrote. "I have such immense gratitude for YOU. I know this has not been easy on you, you amazing human being. You've created so much space for me to grow and dream, so now it's your turn. Happy Birthday, Happy Mother's Day, Happy 32. You are a maverick, a powerhouse and an inspiration."
Closing his sweet birthday message, he shared, "I can't wait to celebrate you today and everyday. Love Ian/Baby Daddy."