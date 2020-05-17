Carlin Bates Says Newborn Daughter Is Struggling With Heart and Breathing Issues

by Derek Scancarelli | Sun., May. 17, 2020 10:51 AM
Carlin Bates has shared details about her newborn daughter's health struggles.
On Saturday, the Bringing Up Bates star posted a statement on Instagram that breaks down the timeline of 15-week-old Layla's medical issues.
"There have been many ups and downs since our precious Layla was born," wrote the 22-year-old mother. "In some ways I feel like the hospital has become our 2nd home!"
She continued: "Since Layla was born, she has had breathing problems and episodes of turning blue where she can't catch her breath. When these first started happening we thought, 'Well, maybe it's because she was premature, so that's what's causing her to struggle more.'"
Bates explained that she herself had become ill with meningitis, causing her sister Erin to step in and care for the baby. While Bates was hospitalized, she received a call that Layla was being rushed to the hospital after breathing rapidly and turning blue. Then, her husband, 24-year-old Evan Stewart, stepped up big time.
"I was overcome with fear of the unknown, along with feeling guilty that I couldn't be there with her," Bates said. "Evan went back and forth from hospital to hospital, checking on us both. I felt so alone and struggled to put my faith and trust in God."
When the parents found out their daughter's EKG levels weren't reading right, they brought her to a heart specialist.
"We found out Layla has a small hole in her heart, which might be causing some of the breathing issues," Bates wrote. "The doctor encouraged us not to worry, because they will keep a close eye on it, and our prayer is that this small hole will close itself, as they often do. We then ordered Layla a special sock that monitors her heart rate and 02 levels, because this nervous mother couldn't sleep at night."
The mother also described another horrifying incident.
"Recently, [Layla] gave another scare," Bates explained. "She turned white and her 02 levels dropped to 80%. Again, I felt like my world was turned upside down as I held her in my arms. I felt so helpless watching her struggle for oxygen."
Bates said that her sister Michaella rushed over to support them as their waited for the ambulance.
"Nine minutes later, Layla's color returned and her 02 went back to 100%," Bates said. "This time the EMTs recommended we not take her to the hospital because of COVID-19, so we made a follow up appointment with her pediatrician. She's now on medication because her doctor thinks it could have also been caused by an acid reflux episode."
Despite the fear for her newborn's health, Bates is trying to stay positive and faithful.
"Although we're still so nervous about the outcomes of everything," she said. "I know my God is in control and he's writing our little story."
In closing, Bates said she's grateful for her child—and the support of friends and strangers.
"Becoming a mother has grown me in so many ways," Bates said. "I'm beyond blessed that God gave me this little girl. We appreciate all your prayers for Layla."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?