James Charles "Farted at Least 50 Times" While Filming Instant Influencer Finale

Influencer and beauty YouTube star James Charles has opened up about something deeply personal.

He took to Twitter Friday, confirming to his 5.5 million followers that he farted up a storm while taping the finale of his YouTube Originals competition show Instant Influencer.

It all started when one of his fellow judges—fellow makeup mogul and influencer Norvina—called him out for getting gassy on Twitter.

"If anyone is wondering why I kept making this face," Norvina began, accompanying a shot of the judges, her face looking stoic. "It's because James Charles was farting every 3 minutes. He was blowing me up. I was trying so hard not to laugh, and I wanted to kill him because there were 10 cameras locked on us the whole time."

Charles, no stranger to controversy, decided to share the accusation and come clean.

"HAHAHAHAHA I don't remember what I ate but I farted at least 50 times during the finale," Charles wrote with a skull emoji. "We were all cracking up."