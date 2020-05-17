Hope Solo Is "Brokenhearted" After Her Dog Dies from Shooting

Hope Soloshared the devastating news that her dog passed away.

On Saturday, the soccer star took to Instagram to express her heartache over her and her husband Jerramy Stevens' loss. The 38-year-old star shared that her fur baby, Conan, was shot a few yards outside of her property. He later passed away due to blood loss.

"We‘re brokenhearted to share that Conan passed away from blood loss last night," Solo began her caption. "He fought up until the very end.‬ We're crushed. Just a dog running through the woods, trying to make his way home."

"We bought our 60-acres so our dogs have space to run and live their most full lives.," her message continued. "Conan was kind and loving. He wandered 30 yards off our property when he was shot. As animal lovers we are struggling to make sense of anyone using their right to own guns to shoot pets of any kind."