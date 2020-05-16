Timothée Chalamet Honors Teachers in Touching Message During Virtual Graduation

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sat., May. 16, 2020 5:24 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Timothée Chalamet is paying tribute teachers!

On Saturday night, the actor took part in Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020. The event was curated by LeBron James in collaboration with high school students and educators across the United States. 

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, stars are taking the time to honor graduates. On Saturday evening, Chalamet joined LeBron, President Barack Obama, delivering the commencement message, Pharrell Williams, the Jonas BrothersTimothée ChalametH.E.R.Kevin HartAlicia KeysLena WaitheMegan RapinoeMaren Morris, and Olivia Wilde for the graduation special.

"Hello to the class of 2020. I'm happy to get a chance to be here and to celebrate with all of you tonight," Chalamet said. "I can't imagine what the last couple of months has been like for students, let alone for high school seniors, and not being able to attend your graduation ceremonies. I'm joined by this year's 2020 graduates from LaGuardia High School, who are behind me in thanking those teachers who inspire us."

Photos

Celebs Celebrating the Graduating Class of 2020

"I want to shout out three of my own Mr. Lobenhofer, Ms. Faison and Mrs. Lawton. Thank for your valiant efforts to teach me the art of statistics. Thank you for everything," Chalamet concluded his message. "Congratulations to the class of 2020. Be well, be safe. Peace and love."

Timothee Chalamet, Graduate Together 2020, livestream

YouTube/Done + Dusted/SpringHill Entertainment

Congratulations to the class of 2020!

You can watch the virtual ceremony above!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Timothée Chalamet , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.