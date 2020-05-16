LeBron James Assures 2020 Graduates They Are "Prepared for Anything" After Coronavirus Pandemic

Just because schools are shuttered doesn't mean graduating students can't get an unforgettable commencement speech—or several.
While the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing protocols unfortunately put an end to traditional graduations this year, LeBron James and his foundation, the LeBron James Family Foundation, recruited celebrities all around the country to give this year's high school graduates the uplifting star-studded ceremony they deserve.
The basketball champion kicked the virtual event off with a message to all watching, but especially to the graduating seniors.
"Seniors, tonight is for you," the star told them. "Tonight, we honor 12 years of your hard work, studying, the tests, early mornings and late nights and we honor everyone who got you here."
As a personalized touch, photos of graduating seniors showed behind James as he acknowledged this year's graduation wasn't ideal.
"You should have had a real graduation, I know," he said. "You should have had an incredible senior year. I know that as well."
However, he also pointed out graduates made sacrifices to keep their communities safe.
YouTube/Done + Dusted/SpringHill Entertainment
As he concluded his remarks, James assured the class of 2020 there is a bright future ahead, especially after facing this pandemic.
"There is no doubt in my mind that the class of 2020 is gonna be something really special," he told them. "After all this, you guys are prepared for anything."
"We are all ready for the class of 2020 to change the world," James said as he kicked off the TV event. "Congratulations."