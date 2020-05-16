Zendaya Gives a Sweet Shout-Out to Her Mom During Heartfelt Virtual Graduation Message

Zendaya is celebrating the class of 2020!

On Saturday night, the Euphoria star took part in Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020. The event was curated by LeBron James in collaboration with high school students and educators across the United States.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, stars are taking the time to honor graduates. On Saturday evening, Zendaya joined LeBron, President Barack Obama, delivering the commencement message, Pharrell Williams, the Jonas Brothers, Timothée Chalamet, H.E.R., Kevin Hart, Alicia Keys, Lena Waithe, Megan Rapinoe, Maren Morris, and Olivia Wilde for the graduation special.

Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 was simulcast commercial-free to more than 30 broadcast and streaming partners throughout the United States, including NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox.

"Hello class of 2020," Zendaya said in her video message to graduates. "I just want to give a shout-out to all of the teachers out there. My mother is a teacher so I know how hard all of you guys are working."